Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 68,654 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 68,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $56,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $3,758,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.8% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 116.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,564 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,250. The trade was a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $134.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

