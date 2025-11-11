Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,730 Shares of Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $55,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 43.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 38.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International stock opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $89.24 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

