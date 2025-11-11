Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 645,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $54,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 445.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,567,000 after purchasing an additional 636,827 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6,108.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 505,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after buying an additional 497,810 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,762,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after buying an additional 327,833 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 346,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 317,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,650,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,513,000 after acquiring an additional 231,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Insider Activity

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 95,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.92 per share, with a total value of $8,133,552.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,219,295 shares in the company, valued at $188,462,531.40. The trade was a 4.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 181,806 shares of company stock worth $15,408,056. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $85.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $978.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.75%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

