Bath & Body Works Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 39,275 put options on the company. This is an increase of 228% compared to the typical volume of 11,964 put options.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2,318.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 76.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 42,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

