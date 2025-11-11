BioCardia (BCDA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect BioCardia to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioCardia Stock Performance

Shares of BCDA opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at BioCardia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Simon H. Stertzer bought 398,400 shares of BioCardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 591,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,817.50. The trade was a 206.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Scott Blank purchased 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 634,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,528.75. This trade represents a 83.23% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 735,200 shares of company stock worth $919,464. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of BioCardia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised BioCardia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised BioCardia to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BioCardia in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCDA

BioCardia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.