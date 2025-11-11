Biofrontera (BFRI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 42.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,104.09%. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. On average, analysts expect Biofrontera to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BFRI opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Biofrontera has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Biofrontera Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRI Free Report ) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,055 shares during the period. Biofrontera comprises approximately 0.3% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 9.63% of Biofrontera worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biofrontera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

