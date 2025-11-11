Biorestorative Therapies (BRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Biorestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Biorestorative Therapies to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Biorestorative Therapies alerts:

Biorestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. Biorestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 137.00% and a negative net margin of 1,772.40%.The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. On average, analysts expect Biorestorative Therapies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biorestorative Therapies Stock Up 0.7%

Biorestorative Therapies stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.29. Biorestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Biorestorative Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biorestorative Therapies

About Biorestorative Therapies

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biorestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biorestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.