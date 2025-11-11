Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.8125.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OBDC. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.74.
Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $453.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.81 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.96%.
About Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.
