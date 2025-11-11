Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,071,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,043,000 after acquiring an additional 237,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 288.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,446 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 187.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,566,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,809 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,466,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,370,000 after purchasing an additional 646,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 603.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,446,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,266,000 after buying an additional 1,240,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski bought 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

