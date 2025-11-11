BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $44.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BP traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 7046963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in BP by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 74,649 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 88.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $793,000. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in BP by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 176.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. BP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.4992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.66%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

