Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.1053.

Get Braze alerts:

BRZE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

In related news, insider Astha Malik sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $106,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,286.60. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $124,267.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 229,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,261.36. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,363. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Braze by 296.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Braze by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 821.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Braze by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. Braze has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.63 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.420 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. Research analysts expect that Braze will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.