Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE BNL opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.23). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.89 million. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.81%.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,711,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,212,000 after acquiring an additional 266,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,388,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,929,000 after purchasing an additional 76,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,791,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 213.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,335,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,207 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

