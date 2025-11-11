Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% in the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 106,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,271,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $358.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.83. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.