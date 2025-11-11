BTCS (BTCS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect BTCS to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 268.37%. On average, analysts expect BTCS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BTCS Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BTCS opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. BTCS has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BTCS Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,579,506 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,243.62. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BTCS

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BTCS by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in BTCS in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BTCS in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BTCS by 354.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,008,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,996 shares during the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BTCS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BTCS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of BTCS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BTCS presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

