Cadiz (CDZI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 97.55% and a negative net margin of 217.49%.The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. On average, analysts expect Cadiz to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cadiz Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $398.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDZI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cadiz in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cadiz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadiz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDZI

Institutional Trading of Cadiz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cadiz by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 12.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 20.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadiz

(Get Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.