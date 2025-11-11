Caesarstone (CSTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.20. Caesarstone has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

