Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,975 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,975 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $74,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.45. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.04.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

