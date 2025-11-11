Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) & UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Critical Review

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of UMH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UMH Properties and Camden Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40 Camden Property Trust 2 9 6 0 2.24

Volatility and Risk

UMH Properties currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.96%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus target price of $117.98, indicating a potential upside of 15.28%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. UMH Properties pays out 1,125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust pays out 170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UMH Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UMH Properties and Camden Property Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $256.66 million 5.00 $21.64 million $0.08 188.06 Camden Property Trust $1.57 billion 6.97 $163.29 million $2.47 41.44

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. Camden Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties 12.18% 5.19% 1.96% Camden Property Trust 9.99% 3.30% 1.74%

Summary

UMH Properties beats Camden Property Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 5 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,996 apartment homes in 177 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 17 consecutive years, most recently ranking #24.

