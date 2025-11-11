Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 76,764 Shares of Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 515.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 76,764 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of Archrock worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth about $43,092,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,359,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Archrock by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,388,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,406,000 after purchasing an additional 461,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Archrock by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 420,757 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jason C. Rebrook acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,493.34. This represents a 6.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 40,740 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,022,574.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 184,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,821.60. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of AROC stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 18.43%.The company had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

