Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 73,936 STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,936 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 396.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 57.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,322 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 114.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.67. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.50 price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

