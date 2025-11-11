Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Position in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.16% of Blue Bird worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blue Bird by 52.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 45.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 9.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. Blue Bird Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $385,163.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,983.54. This trade represents a 14.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $767,260.00. Following the sale, the director owned 240,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,009.32. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 77,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

