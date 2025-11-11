Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 187.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get McKesson alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in McKesson by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,237,000 after purchasing an additional 107,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,284,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,712,000 after buying an additional 181,831 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,543,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares in the company, valued at $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,787,319 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $887.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $858.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $760.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $725.68. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $558.13 and a 52 week high of $867.63. The firm has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.