Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,945 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,525.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 50.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 377.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 729.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 41.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.40 million. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMAB. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

