Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 43.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,708,000 after purchasing an additional 273,628 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 748,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,344 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at $327,693.30. The trade was a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS stock opened at $276.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.59 and a 12-month high of $287.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

