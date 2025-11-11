Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,888 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2,506.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 61,759 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,309,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,919,000 after purchasing an additional 199,041 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 39.0% during the second quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,475,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,401,577 shares of company stock valued at $610,228,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

