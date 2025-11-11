Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Apple by 573,627.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,472,482,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,870,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651,321 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,220,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137,968 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 224,300 shares of company stock worth $57,586,933 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $269.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $277.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $203.07 to $246.99 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Apple from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

