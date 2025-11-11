Cencora (NYSE:COR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $400.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cencora traded as high as $366.00 and last traded at $364.40, with a volume of 1390504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $360.70.

COR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.91.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Cencora by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

