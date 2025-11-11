Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cormark upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

TSE:CG opened at C$16.88 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.72 and a 1-year high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.46%.

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.

