Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $58,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 88,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 25,744 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,750,000 after purchasing an additional 516,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $169.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $222.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -127.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

