Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 624,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $60,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 59.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,651,000 after buying an additional 88,490 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 364.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 28,084 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,940,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,755,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 63,756 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,863. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43. Chord Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $134.54.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

