Cidel Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.04.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

