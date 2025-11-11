Clene (CLNN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, analysts expect Clene to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLNN opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Clene has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $101.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Scoggin Management LP increased its holdings in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,750 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,750 shares during the quarter. Scoggin Management LP owned approximately 1.73% of Clene worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Clene from $83.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Clene from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

