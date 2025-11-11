Coign Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of Coign Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Coign Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total transaction of $339,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,296. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $325,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,104,836. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,434 shares of company stock worth $45,476,396. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ META opened at $631.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $724.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $704.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

