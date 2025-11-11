Community Bank of Raymore Purchases 970 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.04.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

