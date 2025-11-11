Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 12,836 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,817 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of F5 worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $240.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.79 and a 200-day moving average of $299.44. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $227.04 and a one year high of $346.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on F5 from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.56.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 9,436 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.77, for a total transaction of $2,356,829.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,352.57. The trade was a 26.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total transaction of $2,077,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,301.54. This represents a 27.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

