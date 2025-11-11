Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 396,400 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of BOX worth $16,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BOX alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in BOX by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 294,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 210,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,081,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.87. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,931. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $114,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 128,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,316.19. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 100,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.