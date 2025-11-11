Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,484,000 after buying an additional 81,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 426,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,244,000 after acquiring an additional 33,236 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 224,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after purchasing an additional 85,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $204.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.24. The stock has a market cap of $275.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor Corporation has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $211.24.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $80.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.249-15.249 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.