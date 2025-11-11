Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Groupon, Inc. $GRPN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,865 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,761 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.24% of Groupon worth $16,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,808 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Groupon by 351.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,447 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 203,585 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.84 million, a PE ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The coupon company reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($2.93). Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Groupon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. They set a “mixed” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

