Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 248,200 Shares of CAE Inc $CAE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,200 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of CAE worth $20,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CAE alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of CAE by 39.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in CAE by 4.5% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. CAE Inc has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $806.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. CAE had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.