Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 511,673 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3,869.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,673 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Exelon worth $22,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

