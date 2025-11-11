Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,931 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 584,553 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 533.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 165,766.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Harmony Gold Mining Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.0893 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 98.0%.

HMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.