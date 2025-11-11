Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,769 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Equifax worth $19,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,582,361,000 after buying an additional 318,826 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equifax by 40.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,714,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,987 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Equifax by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,772 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Equifax by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equifax by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,044,000 after purchasing an additional 790,919 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Equifax Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:EFX opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $281.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total transaction of $1,176,779.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,634.16. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.12, for a total transaction of $4,942,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,040.40. This represents a 49.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $12,580,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

