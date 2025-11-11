Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. $CRK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Comstock Resources worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 129.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRK. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 price objective on Comstock Resources and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Comstock Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of CRK stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $449.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.54 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.