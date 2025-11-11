Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,946 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.50% of Remitly Global worth $19,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Remitly Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Remitly Global by 40.2% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Remitly Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of RELY opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.67 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Insider Activity at Remitly Global

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.36%.The firm had revenue of $419.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Remitly Global has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 112,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,920. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $227,348.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,515,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,391,780.92. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 93,943 shares of company stock worth $1,696,348 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Remitly Global from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Remitly Global

About Remitly Global

(Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.