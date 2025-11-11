Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,946 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.50% of Remitly Global worth $19,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Remitly Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Remitly Global by 40.2% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Remitly Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.
Remitly Global Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of RELY opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.67 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $27.32.
Insider Activity at Remitly Global
In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 112,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,920. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $227,348.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,515,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,391,780.92. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 93,943 shares of company stock worth $1,696,348 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Remitly Global from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.
About Remitly Global
Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
