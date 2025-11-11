Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 606.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 139,212 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $18,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 53.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.3%

PPG stock opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $130.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.87.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

