Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $14.33 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,148.40. This represents a 97.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,727.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,042.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,887.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,036.40 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $51.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,894.00 to $4,090.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,925.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,544.68.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

