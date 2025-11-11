Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $14.91 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 134.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,593 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,944. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $168.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.79 and a 52-week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of ($5,136.05) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.30.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

