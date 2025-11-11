Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $17.71 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,171 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Alaska Air Group worth $17,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,638,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,598 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13,557.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 625,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after acquiring an additional 621,182 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,880.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 624,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after buying an additional 603,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,910,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,028,000 after acquiring an additional 321,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $15,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna set a $58.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.06%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,695.10. This represents a 10.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,956.75. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

