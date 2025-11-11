Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $20.25 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,105 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Allegion worth $20,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $166.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $116.57 and a 52 week high of $180.68.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.60%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.