Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $21.11 Million Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5,743.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $21,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,787,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $857.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $887.69.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MCK opened at $858.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $760.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.68. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $558.13 and a 12 month high of $867.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

